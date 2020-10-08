One more extension has been granted for residents to complete the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau announced last week that it will extend the deadline until Oct. 31. It marked the second extension in two weeks.
Pointe Coupee’s self-response rate is 49.4. The self-response percentages in neighboring parishes are: Ascension, 66.8; East Baton Rouge, 63.2; Iberville, 59.2; Assumption, 52.9.
West Feliciana has only had 45.5 percent participation, while 51.1 percent of Avoyelles Parish residents completed the census and 54.5 percent of the St. Landry Parish residents took part.
Pointe Coupee Parish ranks 51st across the state for self-participation in the census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website.
New Roads faces a decline of at least 5.8 percent, based on the 2018 estimated population of 4,553. The parish seat grew steadily from 2,255 in 1940 to a peak of 5,303 in 1990.
The count trickled to 4,966 in 2000 and 4,831 in 2010.
Livonia faces a slight decline from 1,442 in 2010 to 1,412, based on the 2018 estimate.
Fordoche could see a drop of only 26 residents based on the estimate from 2016, while Morganza estimates from 2016 showed a dip of 19 residents from the 2010 population of 610.
The self-response rate in Louisiana trickled upward to 60 percent, but it remains among the lowest in the nation. Only Maine and Alaska trail the Pelican State.
“We are excited that many more people now have time to complete their census form, if they have not done so already,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
“The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads. Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”