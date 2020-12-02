Many families likely did not feel quite the same last week when they celebrated Thanksgiving.
The pandemic caused many to shy away from their traditionally large gatherings.
Others reeled from the loss of work and some spent their holiday either in quarantine or in a hospital, possibly in an intensive care unit.
On a personal note, it left me feeling a little less cheery, but part of that stems from the loss of my mother 15 years ago.
But one of my career’s best benefits involves meeting people who make me put things back in the right perspective.
I did not know what to expect when New Roads resident Kim Neal approached me last week about a story idea.
It’s normal for reporters to come across stories that resonate well with the season, but it’s rare to come across her type of story.
She is less than two years removed from the death of her son, David – her only child – who was killed in January 2019.
Counselors and most of society tend to discourage bitter feelings, but anger would seem understandable in her case.
Instead, she brought new meaning to the term “taking the high road” when she donated her son’s kidneys, liver and heart to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).
In the process, Neal helped save lives.
Through LOPA, her late son’s heart went to a man who lived literally on borrowed time. For Edward Cartwright, much of what we take for granted seemed out of reach for him.
He could not get out of bed in the morning. He could barely walk. He struggled to breathe.
His wife, Katrina, had been his means of survival along the way. The challenges nearly got the best of her along the way amid the emotional hardships.
Those tough times changed literally in the course of a day.
The exuberant tone in his voice said it all when he described his feelings once he awakened from the 24-hour transplant surgery.
“I could breathe again!”
A smile lit his face, but it made me wonder how little my worries, wants and needs mattered in compared to what Edward Cartwright endured.
As with countless others, I’ve been guilty of griping and complaining about issues that really seem petty in the grand scheme of things.
Some of those gripes range from the materialistic wants to complaints that I wish I had enough time in my day for everything I wanted or needed to do.
For Edward, the opportunity to get up each morning and work a part-time job at a supermarket in his hometown of Nashville makes him feel like a Powerball winner.
As for Kim Neal, it gives me a deep respect for people like her and so many others who may have deep reason for anger but take the high road instead.
I’ve spent 35 years in this industry, and it has exposed me to much of the best and much of the worst in life.
It’s natural for us to feel after a numbers of years that nothing can shock us, nothing can surprise us and nothing can amaze us.
During 2020, I never would have imagined a pandemic that shut down the nation. I also wouldn’t have imagined a streak of hurricanes throughout much of autumn.
In the case of Kim and Edward, I never fathomed that I would have met people who could find their way out of the horrendous circumstances and somehow bring them to the best of times.
It made me think twice a week ago on Thanksgiving.