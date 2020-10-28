NEW ROADS -- The Louisiana High School Rodeo Association is coming to New Roads on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 for the 20th Annual Pointe Coupee Parish High School Rodeo at the Pointe Coupee Multi-Use Facility.
The weekend schedule includes junior high rodeo sessions at 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. High school rodeos sessions are 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. A weekend bracelet is $15. Children under 3 will be admitted free.
Events include bareback riding, saddle-bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, goat tying, team roping, pole bending and bull riding.
More than 250 competitors in sixth through 12th grade will compete for buckles, gift certificates and qualifying points.
The youth competing this weekend and over the course of the 2020-2021 year are looking to earn a spot in the top four in the state to qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Members of the Pointe Coupee Parish High School Rodeo Club are Cade Baxter, Turbo Baxter, Luke Dubois, Faith Dubois, Corey Reid and Grace Dubois.
The 2020 sponsors include Frey Outfitters of Eunice, Jarreau’s Dry Cleaning, New Roads Motor Co., Pointe Coupee Farm Bureau, Joey Kent Farms, Delta Land Services, RFI, Cowboys Western Store, A.J. Roy and Sons, Lucky Pierre’s.
Also, Maggio GMC, Progressive Tractor, Triton Industries, Cottonport Bank, Major Thibaut, Soprano’s Supermarket, Ben Merrick Farms, Evan Capps Cattle, Ponderosa Ranch, Joe Beaud III Farms, Sunshine Quality Equipment, Sunshine Quality Equipment, Parlange Farms, Hess Ranch.
Also, Innis Community Health Clinic, Avoyelles Animal Clinic, Ewing’s of New Roads, Guaranty Bank, Bergeron Pecan Company, The Pangburn Group, Old River Landing, BreighAnne Photography, Kale Family, Gulf Coast Animal Hospital.
Also, Harmon Performance Horses, Anthony Feed & Seed, Cajun Custom Saddles, Langlois Grocery, Jumonville Farms, Edward Jones, First Farm South Credit, Hot Tails Restaurant, Helena Chemical, Smart Acre Solutions, The Boiling Branch, and state Rep. Jeremy Lacombe.