Pointe Coupee Parish 4-H is accepting new 4-H members from 4th through 12th grade for this school year.
Many contests will have to be revamped, pushed back or cancelled due to COVD-19 but we will move forward stronger than ever.
To start the year off, Pointe Coupee Parish 4-H is having an informational meeting for Pointe Coupee 4-H Shooting Sports. A registration meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 via Microsoft Teams.
To receive the registration link for the meeting, fill out the form connected to the QR code with this column.
The Louisiana Shooting sports program encompasses volunteer leadership, an environment for stewardship and the capacity for building youth and families. The Pointe Coupee 4-H Shooting Sports Program is a program for both youth and adults.
The disciplines are modeled after the National 4-H Shooting Sports program, administer by certified state leaders.
The mission of the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Program is to assist youth in acquiring knowledge, developing life skills and forming attitudes to become productive members of society. For information on Pointe Coupee 4-H clubs, call (225) 638-5533.