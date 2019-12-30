Santa has passed, and so has 2019.
If you are like me, you are wishing he would’ve sent some of his elves to help clean the house before he went back to the North Pole.
And what about all those leftovers? There are so many sweets, dressings, casseroles, turkey, ham, gumbo and much more.
What to do with it all? If it is out of sight, it is out of mind, right?
If you find yourself going back to those Christmas sweets such as the pralines, candies, and cookies, share the wealth. Bring them to work and share with your friends. Although everyone will probably be doing the same thing, at least the sweets are out of your house.
Note that bacteria can multiply quickly if left at room temperature, which falls within the temperature zone of 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
To help reduce your chances of getting a foodborne illness, store leftovers in shallow containers so they can cool quickly in the refrigerator or freezer.
Consume refrigerated ham, turkey, dressing and gravy within three to four days. If you choose to freeze your leftovers, store them in airtight containers or freezer bags and consume within two to six months for best quality.
You can also get creative and make different dishes with your leftovers.
For example, try whole-grain turkey wraps, turkey pot pie or turkey enchiladas. If you have extra vegetables, add those to a salad.
Leftover ham can be added to a ham and cheese omelet. Make your plate colorful with fresh fruits and vegetables.
For more information on food safety or general nutrition information, contact me at kguedry@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 638-5533.