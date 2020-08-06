I have had the pleasure of precepting another Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (Fran-U) dietetic intern for the past two weeks.
Reeve Reinsborough graduated from Western Carolina University in 2019 and plans to graduate with a master’s in nutrition from Fran-U in December. After graduation, she would like to find a clinical job in an acute setting.
We wish Reeve the best of luck in her future endeavors. Check out what she has to say about avocados.
In case you missed it, did you know National Avocado Day was July 31? It is the perfect time to stock up on avocadoes and create some fun new recipes for you or your family to try.
Avocados are packed with nutrients, healthy fats and fiber. Here are some quick facts on avocados:
• Avocados are full of heart-healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats can help lower “bad” cholesterol, improve brain health and keep you full throughout the day.
• One medium avocado contains 10 grams of fiber, around 25 percent of your daily fiber needs.
• Avocados have loads of vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, folate, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K. Vitamins E and K need fat to be fully absorbed by your body, so avocados are a perfect addition to any meal.
• Avocados are categorized as a fruit instead of a vegetable since they have a large seed on the inside.
Avocados can be found in the produce aisle of the grocery store with the onions, tomatoes, and other non-refrigerated foods. When you look for avocados, make sure they are firm but have a little give to them.
A tip to find the perfect avocado: Pull off the stem portion and see what the color underneath is. If the portion underneath the stem is brown, the avocado may be overripe. If the portion is green, it is ripe and ready to go.
Avocados are great in salads, dips, sandwiches or by themselves. Here a recipe for avocados.
Avocado and Bean Salad
• 2 large avocados
• 1 red bell pepper, chopped
• 2 15-ounce cans of beans (Black beans and kidney beans work great.)
• 1½ cups of corn, fresh or frozen
• 2½ tbsp olive oil
• 3-4 limes, juiced
• 1 tbsp. vinegar
• 4 green onions, chopped
• 1 tsp. cumin, garlic powder and onion powder
• Salt and pepper to taste
Drain and rinse the beans. Cut corn off the cob if using fresh or reheat frozen corn. Place them in a large mixing bowl.
Chop the red bell pepper and green onions into small, bite-size pieces. Add them with the beans and corn.
Cut avocadoes into small pieces, around the same size as the red bell pepper. A good way to cut an avocado is to slice it in half, carefully remove the seed and make knife cuts both horizontally and vertically. Add them to the large mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, lime juice and spices. If you want some extra spice in the dish, add 1 tsp. of red pepper flakes as well.
Add dressing to the large mixing bowl and combine. Serve with tortilla chips, vegetables, or as a side salad.