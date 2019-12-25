Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) is the traditional flower associated with Christmas and the top-selling flowering potted plant in the U.S.
The brightly colored parts of the plant (called bracts) are actually modified leaves. The true flowers are the yellow bead-like structures in the center of the poinsettia (called cyathia).
Poinsettias range in color from the traditional red to pink, white, salmon, and bicolor. Hybridizers continue to develop more colorful, stronger cultivars that have longer-lasting bracts.
If properly cared for, poinsettias may last many weeks or up to several months.
When choosing a poinsettia, select plants that have brightly colored bracts and unopened or partially opened yellow flowers in the center.
Also, make sure that the plant has dark green foliage covering the stem to the soil line and that the leaves and bracts don’t show any drooping or wilting.
Good form and size in proportion with the container is important. A good rule is the plant should be 2½ times taller than the diameter of the container.
Check for no evidence of insects such as whiteflies, aphids, or other pests on the undersides of the leaves.
Once you have chosen your poinsettias for the season, which I hope most of you have done already this year, a few simple steps can be taken to ensure it will endure the remainder of the holidays.
Place the poinsettia in a bright location in the home where it can receive indirect light. Although it can withstand direct sunlight, watering requirements will increase, and the flowers will not last as long.
Keep poinsettias away from drafts, HVAC vents, and home heaters, and avoid letting the bracts touch cold windowpanes because the transfer of outdoor temperatures can cause damage.
Punch drainage holes in the bottom of the plastic decorator wrap or remove it for proper drainage and place the plant on a drainage saucer.
Water the plants thoroughly when needed until the water drains out into the saucer. Then pour off excess water so the potting soil will not become soggy.
Do not fertilize the poinsettia when the plant is in flower.
Did you know?
• The plant we know as “poinsettia” is native to Mexico in the southern region known as Taxco del Alarcon.
• The poinsettia was introduced in 1828 by the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Joel Poinsett.
• The poinsettia has a milky, latex-like sap that may irritate the skin or eyes in some individuals.
• Ancient Aztecs extracted a purplish dye from the bracts to be used in cosmetics and textiles.
• Other names for the poinsettia are lobster flower and flame leaf flower.
Poinsettias are the most popular Christmas plant. Most poinsettias are sold within a six-week period leading up to that holiday, representing some $60 million worth.
Poinsettias are a great and easy way to add a little something extra to your home for the holidays.
For more information on this topic and other home gardening questions, call Mark Carriere, associate county agent, with the LSU AgCenter in Pointe Coupee at (225) 638-5533 or contact him via email at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.