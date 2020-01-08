Three Pointe Coupee Parish 4-H members cooked on the big stage this summer at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans.
Seniors Olivia Hardy and Samya Harleaux and sophomore Ali Langlois represented Louisiana.
The Pointe Coupee Parish team took third place in this year’s competition with their dish of crawfish cakes over Louisiana toasted pecan salad.
Preparation for the competition was a group effort that required all hands on deck.
Assistant Extension area nutrition agent Katie Guedry assisted with keeping the calories within range, and County Agent Mark Carriere made sure all commodities were local.
Boe said the Louisiana team used three local commodities in their dish, crawfish, pecans and strawberries.
“I think the pecans made the dish at the state level for them,” she said.
“The judges were really impressed with the way that the kids roasted the pecans.”
The goal of the competition is to cook something that’s healthy, which pretty much eliminates having deep-fried foods.
The seafood recipes the teams prepared have to be 750 or fewer calories per serving, which can prove to be challenging, said Esther Boe, AgCenter 4-H regional coordinator.
LSU AgCenter 4-H regional coordinator Ashley Powell said the competition in Louisiana involves winning the Next Healthy Food Star competition at 4-H University.
“Each state goes about choosing their team differently,” she said.
“I think most of the teams have gone through some type of competition to get here to the Southern regional competition.”
The 4-H team qualified by winning the state contest in June at 4-H University. The girls put in a combined 70-plus hour prepping for the state and national competitions.
The rules allowed from two to four team members, who were given one hour to complete a dish and present it to the judges.
The first-place team took home $1,000 in prize money provided by the Louisiana 4-H Foundation. Each team received a $500 stipend to assist with their travel and competition costs.
“Next year will be the 10th year of the competition,” Powell said. “We’re not sure how we will celebrate it yet, but we are sure we’ll do something special.”
The contest is endorsed by the National 4-H Foundation and supports initiatives of healthy living, science, technology, engineering, math and agriculture.
Students in grades 8 through 12 interested in representing Pointe Coupee Parish and competing this summer at 4-H University will find more information in the 4-H newsletter this spring.