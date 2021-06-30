The LSU AgCenter will host a Food Lab Chefs Camp for children 7 to 12 under the direction of Pointe Coupee Parish nutrition agent Breanna Staab.
The one-day sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 21.
They will be held at the Pointe Coupee General Homebound Health and Hospice Conference Room, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads.
Cost is $20. Only 12 spots are available. Registration closes at 3 p.m. Monday, July 12.
The food lab camp will include field day games, food science experiments and food safety lessons.
To register, call the LSU AgCenter at (225) 638-5533 or go to https://forms.office.com/r/B1wAG%eHqQ.
For more information, contact Breanna Staab at (985) 630-6765 or bstaab@agcenter.lsu.edu.