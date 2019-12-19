With the Christmas season in full swing, most people have chosen their tree already, but some wait until a little closer to Christmas Day.
Even if you have your tree up and decorated, it is important to make sure that you are properly caring for the tree to get the most this holiday season.
LSU AgCenter forestry specialist Niels De Hoop recommends the “choose and cut” method as the best way to select a family Christmas tree this holiday season. This will allow you to know exactly when it was cut, which is harder to know at larger box retailers.
It is important to give a freshly cut tree plenty of water in the first couple of days it is at home, as this is when it will drink the most. Some people even let it soak in a bucket for a couple of days when it is first brought home.
If you must purchase a tree from one of the larger box retailers or nurseries, you can tell how fresh a tree is by grabbing a branch and pulling. If plenty of needles come off the branch, then this means that it is not as fresh of a tree as you would like.
When you get one of these trees home, it is important to cut about a quarter of an inch off the bottom of the trunk, so it will have a fresh cut to drink plenty of water.
If you are one of those that have been having your Christmas tree up a couple of weeks, it is important to follow the following safety precautions to keep your family safe.
Good clean water, with nothing added, is the most important part of keeping your tree healthy and fresh through the whole entire season. Other important tips to help you be safe this Christmas season include:
• Make sure the tree is placed away from any heat source, such as a furnace, which causes the tree to dry out more quickly.
• Inspect the wires and connections on all lights before placing them on the tree.
• Keep gifts and other flammable materials away from direct contact with the tree.
• Only plug lights in if responsible individuals are at home and are keeping an eye on the tree.
• Unplug lights before you go to bed.
If you need more information on Christmas trees or any other topic, contact Mark Carriere, associate county agent, at the LSU AgCenter Pointe Coupee office by calling (225) 638-5533 or via email at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.
You can also find more information online at www.lsuagcenter.com.