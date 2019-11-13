November is National Diabetes Awareness Month.
According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes.
What is diabetes?
There are 3 common forms: Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes.
In order to understand diabetes, we need to understand the hormone insulin. The pancreas makes the hormone insulin which helps escort glucose in the cells giving our cells energy.
You can think of insulin as a key that unlocks the receptors on our cells and lets glucose in.
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas makes very little or no insulin at all. This type cannot be prevented and is more commonly seen in children.
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not make enough insulin, or the body does not use the insulin well.
The onset of Type 2 diabetes develops slowly, and 88 percent of individuals with this type of diabetes are either overweight or obese according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Gestational diabetes occurs when the body does not make enough insulin during pregnancy. After the baby is born, gestational diabetes often goes away.
Type 2 diabetes can be delayed or even prevented with a healthy eating lifestyle, losing weight and being physically active.
If you have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, speaking with a registered dietitian can be very beneficial in helping to create a meal plan and helping you to achieve your goals.
You can also manage your diabetes by limiting the amount of drinks and foods with added sugars, using less salt, getting your carbohydrate intake from fruits, whole grains and vegetables and limiting refined carbohydrates, and consuming smaller portion sizes throughout the day.
