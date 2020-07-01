This weekend we will celebrate Independence Day, the day in which we honor America’s birthday. What are some of your favorite July 4 traditions?
If you are from Pointe Coupee Parish, is it the boat parade? Is it the fireworks or the barbeque? Or is it simply enjoying time with family and friends? Whatever it may be, there are ways to stay safe and healthy when picnicking or grilling and not let bacteria spoil the fun.
• Tip 1. Remember to keep your hands clean. If you do not have access to running water, bring a jug or bottles of water, soap, and paper towels to wash your hands. Keep your cooking areas clean too. This helps to prevent cross-contamination. Make sure to wash all fresh produce under tap water. Use a brush to scrub firm produce.
• Tip 2. Keep foods separate. Keep raw meats separate from ready-to-eat foods such as fruits and vegetables. Use different cutting boards for raw meats and fresh produce. Also, be sure to use separate utensils and platters for raw meat and cooked meat.
Do not reuse marinades from raw meats unless you boil them first. According to USDA guidelines, marinades should be brought to a rolling boil for 1 to 2 minutes, and do not forget to stir to make sure the product is heated evenly to kill any harmful bacteria.
• Tip 3. Are you responsible for the grilling? Make sure you are cooking food to the proper internal temperatures. You can check by using a food thermometer.
Steaks should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145℉, hamburgers and ground beef to 160℉, and poultry and pre-cooked meats such as hotdogs to 165℉. Make sure to refrigerate after 2 hours or 1 hour if the temperature is above 90℉ outside.
• Tip 4. Cook meat immediately if you partially cook it before grilling. Partial cooking before grilling is only safe when the partially cooked food can go on the hot grill right away, for example, at home with a grill.
• Tip 5. Keep your cold foods cold. Keep cold food refrigerated or in a cooler at 40℉ or below until time to serve. Once the dish is served, make sure to refrigerate within 2 hours or 1 hour if temperatures are above 90℉.
Place foods such as potato salad or chicken salad in a shallow container set in a deep dish filled with ice. Continue to replace ice as it melts. Keeping food out of the temperature danger zone, 40℉-140℉, will prevent bacteria from multiplying.
Have fun. Enjoy everything in moderation, adult beverages included. So, on America’s birthday, fire up the grill, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, pop some fireworks, and most importantly enjoy your time with family and friends.
Happy Birthday America.
For more information regarding general nutrition or food safety, email me at kguedry@agcenter.lsu.edu.