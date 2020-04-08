New Roads, LA (70760)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.