Foreign investors with an interest in agricultural lands in the U.S. must report their land holdings and transactions to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The reports are required under the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA), According to Elmo LeBeouf, Farm Service Agency (FSA) executive director in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The AFIDA requires foreign investors who buy, sell or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to report their holdings and transactions to the USDA.
Foreign investors must file AFIDA Report Form FSA-153 with the FSA county office where the land is located.
According to the CFR Title 7 Part 781, any foreign person who holds an interest in U.S. agricultural land is required to report their holdings no later than 90 days after the date of the transaction.
“Failure to file a report or filing a late or inaccurate report can result in a penalty with fines up to 25 percent of the fair market value of the agricultural land,” LeBeouf said.
Foreign investors should report holdings of 10 acres or more used for farming, ranching or timber production, including leaseholds of 10 years.
AFIDA reports also are required when there are changes in land use, such us agricultural to nonagricultural use or a change in the status of ownership.
Information from AFIDA reports is used to prepare an annual report to the president and Congress on the effect of foreign land holdings on family farms and rural communities.
Assistance in completing the FSA-153 report is available through LeBeouf’s office.
For more information on AFIDA or FSA programs, contact the Pointe Coupee Parish FSA office at (225) 638-7746 or visit farmers.gov.