New to Pointe Coupee Parish 4-H is our 2020 Chef Club, which consists for 14 youth ranging in age from 9 to 15.
The focus of the Chef Club is to teach basic kitchen skills and kitchen safety.
The Pointe Coupee 4-H agent, along with LSU AgCenter nutrition agent Katie Guidry, hosts the Chef Club meetings.
Students will meet three times this spring to learn basic knife skills, measuring techniques and cooking styles.
The focus of the first meeting was breakfast. After being taught basic knife skills of slicing, chopping and dicing, students were divided into groups.
Students cooked breakfast tacos with homemade tortillas. Some browned ground meat and scrambled eggs while others chopped vegetables for the pico de gallo.
Finally, all the students came together to make their own homemade tortillas.
We look forward to expanding their skills at each of the meetings.
Future classes will consist of meals for lunch and supper. We hope youth take the skills they learn in Chef Club home to cook together and eat a healthy meal as a family.
Because of the amount of interest, we look forward to having a Chef Club again in the fall 2020.
For more information about 4-H in Pointe Coupee Parish, contact Brandi F. Frey at the Pointe Coupee Parish Extension Office at (225) 638-5533 or bffrey@agcenter.lsu.edu.