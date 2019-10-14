Have you found your recipe(s) for the 4-H Sugar & Pecan Cookery Contest yet? Well, if you haven’t, you still have time to find the perfect sugar and/or pecan recipe! On Saturday, October 19, the 4-H Sugar & Pecan Cookery Contest will be held at The Julien Poydras Museum in New Roads and is open to all 4-H’ers. Registration of dishes will be from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 P.M. with the awards to be given at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Four-H’ers may enter more than one category. No prepared or box mixes or entries that require refrigeration will be accepted. All are welcome to come and see dishes prepared by the youth of the parish. To enter a Sugar and/or Pecan entry, enter on a disposable plate (if category asks for 6, exhibit 6 pieces) and, place a copy of recipe in clear sheet. Cakes and pies can be covered with plastic wrap. Pies can be exhibited in pie shell tin pans. If your entries need a serving utensil, you must provide it at the contest and label it with your initials. All Sugar Cookery entries must have at least 1 cup of sugar in the recipe and all Pecan Cookery Entries must contain 1 cup of pecans. No pecans will be allowed in the Sugar Cookery Contest. All entries not picked up at Poydras following awards will be discarded. Follow the yard signs to guide you for entrance into the sugar and pecan cookery contest. Entrance will be located behind Julien Poydras Museum off of 2nd Street.
Along with the sugar and pecan cookery outside of Julien Poydras Museum will be lawn games, a petting zoo, local commodity exhibits, photo booth, and Ag in the classroom activities amongst other things. Come join us Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to see the best of what Pointe Coupee Parish has to offer. For more information about the 4-H Sugar & Pecan Cookery Contest, contact Brandi Frey at 638-5533 or bffrey@agcenter.lsu.edu. The 4-H Program is open to anyone 9-19 years of age regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or handicap. If you have a disability which requires special assistance for your participation in any 4-H activity, please contact the 4-H Office at 638-5533.