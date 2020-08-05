It is the time of year when we begin to see large machinery hit the fields. That is right – it is harvest season. Corn producers are heading to the field to see if their hard work during the growing season has paid off.
The 2020 growing season has been one for the record books from the standpoint of hurdles for our producers to overcome.
With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing from the beginning to end of the growing season, our farmers had to adapt to ever changing situations.
Luckily for much of the growing season mother nature has been somewhat cooperative for our corn crop. Until recently, the corn crop received the needed rainfall at the appropriate time.
We just need a few dry weeks to make sure we can get the crop successfully out of the field and to the elevators.
During this time of year, I always like to remind the residents of Pointe Coupee Parish to take extra precaution when you see large farm machinery moving along the highway. Our farmers try their best to move equipment with as little interference as possible to our community.
So please take extra caution when approaching and trying to maneuver around their machinery along the highway as sometimes they do have to take up both sides of the highway.
We would like to wish our farmers in the parish, state and across the nation, a safe and successful harvest season.
If you have any questions about the agronomic crops grown in Pointe Coupee Parish or any other agriculture-related questions, contact County Agent Mark Carriere by calling the Pointe Coupee Extension Office at (225) 638-5533 or via email at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.
More information about crop harvesting can be found online at www.lsuagcenter.com.