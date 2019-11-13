Fall harvest season is in full swing, so rural drivers can expect to share the road with large farm implements.
It’s important for drivers and farm equipment operators to remain alert at all times and be considerate of each other.
Here are some good driving tips to keep in mind during harvest season.
Tips for rural drivers
1. Always be on the lookout for farm machinery. Remember it can unexpectedly turn onto public roads from a field or driveway.
2. Farm machinery typically travels at 25 mph or less, so be prepared to slow down in order to avoid a rear-end collision.
3. Keep a safe distance. This gives better visibility to both drivers and equipment operators.
4. Allow adequate time and distance for farm equipment to make wide turns.
5. Just because you see the equipment does not mean the equipment operator sees you.
Tips for passing farm machinery
6. Be sure the machinery is not turning left. Look for left-turn lights or hand signals. If the machinery slows down and pulls toward the right side of the road, the operator may be preparing to make a wide left turn. Likewise, sometimes to make a wide right turn, the operator must fade to the left.
7. Determine whether the road is wide enough for both your vehicle and the farm equipment.
8. Check for roadside obstacles such as mailboxes, bridges or road signs that may cause the machinery to move to the center of the road.
9. Be sure there is adequate distance for you to safely pass and be on the lookout for oncoming traffic.
Tips for farm equipment operators
10. Check to make sure lighting and flashers are working properly and use them at all times of day.
11. Display a slow-moving vehicle (SMV) sign on the back of the implement.
12. Be careful of soft edges on the roadway when giving way for oncoming traffic.
13. Stay alert at all times, particularly since long hours during harvest can impair your judgment.
As always remember that we are a farming community and these tips can keep everyone safe during harvest season.
If you have any questions on this or any other agriculture topic, contact Mark Carriere, associate county agent, by calling the Pointe Coupee Extension Office, (225) 638-5533, or via email mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.