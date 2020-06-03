As we move into June, the thing on everyone’s mind this year, other than COVID-19, is the start of hurricane season. The U.S. had one named storm last week, while we are watching a tropcial depression in the lower Gulf..
As during any hurricane season, it is always best to be prepared. Start thinking about making preparations in your yard, home, pets, food and cleaning supplies. I know cleaning supplies have been scarce due to COVID-19, but these items are important when it comes to disinfecting surfaces after floodwater or storm damage.
LSU AgCenter specialists recommend having at least a three-day water supply on hand. This equates to a gallon of water, per person, per day. In the event of a power outage, keep the refrigerator and freezer shut as much as possible.
According to LSU AgCenter food safety expert Wennie Xu, frozen food can be safely refrozen if it still has ice crystals on it or if the temperature is 40 degrees or lower. Xu also recommends two face cloths per family member.
When preparing your home, AgCenter housing specialist Claudette Reichel said to remember the letter “S” for home projects. She said to inspect shingles, soffits, seals, shutters and surroundings. These areas can receive the most damage to your home during a hurricane.
Once your home is prepared, both inside and out, turn your attention to your yard to minimize things that could cause damage to you or your neighbors. The obvious things to take care of when preparing for a hurricane is to pick up any outside furniture, potted plants, children’s toys or playground equipment. If you cannot pick them up, we recommend anchoring them in place to minimize movement.
Next, you need to inspect large trees and shrubs for dead or dying branches. A licensed arborist should remove any trees or large branches that may be an issue during a storm.
Preparation for a storm also includes pets and livestock animals. Make sure all animals are up to date with vaccinations and take them in for a check-up if necessary. Also, make sure all animals and pets have proper identification. This can be done through microchipping animals so they can have all their information stored online and can be retrieved from anywhere.
It also is important to make sure you have a supply of food for your pet, as well as any medication and a leash or pet carrier to transport them if needed.