New Roads, LA (70760)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 70F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 70F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.