A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure to mentor a Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (Fran-U) dietetic intern, Taylor LeJeune.
I always ask each intern, “What are some of your goals that you would like to obtain in your future?”
Lejeune said, “Once graduating and obtaining certification, the field work I am most interested in aligns with a retail dietitian description. The pursuit of an entrepreneur/ intrapreneur retail dietitian position subcontracted to supermarkets, hospitals, and colleges to develop and implement programs for the community grants a challenging yet fulfilling purpose.”
Take a minute to read LeJeune’s advice on staying healthy during the holidays.
Holidays are an incredible time for food but can feel like a diet disaster.
Social media suggests “surviving” the holidays by “saving up” calories by fasting days or weeks in preparation for the upcoming holiday meals and treats.
These strategies are ineffective and take away the fun of the holiday, harming you rather than helping.
When we deprive ourselves, we are more likely to binge, then go through cycles of guilt. Let’s break that cycle by using a more positive and peaceful relationship with food.
Here are several tips to help you make the most of this holiday season:
• Don’t skip meals. Starving yourself to save calories can backfire often leading to overeating. Snack when you need to on filling foods, such as cheese, a handful of pecans, fruit or yogurt can curb appetite helping to prevent overeating.
• Use intuitive eating. Intuitive eating is not using the words “bad” or “good” to describe what food you are eating. You eat whichever food you like in moderation. Listen to your body and be mindful of your fullness. If you do overeat it does not require a guilt trip.
• Pick your favorite foods first. Scan the feast and choose your favorites to splurge on rather than foods you can have any other time.
• It is OK to say, “No thank you, I’m full.” Normally this will get the food pushers off your back. If not, tell them right now you are too full, but would love to take some home with leftovers.
• Re-think your drinks. Stick to calorie-free drinks, such as water and tea rather than filling up on empty-calorie drinks.
• Visit people, not the food. Keep moving around, be active and socialize to prevent mindless eating.
Remember, this is a time of celebration, not deprivation.
Enjoy being with your loved ones by being present and not self-conscience about what you are going to eat.
Use these healthful holiday tips to help make this holiday season one of memories and mindful eating.