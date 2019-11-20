The Lakeview 4-H Club held its induction of new officers for the 2019-2020 school year at its August meeting.
The new officers are Chloe Landry, president; Charles Flynn, vice president; Lily Martinez, secretary; Madeline Martinez, historian; Luke Hill, environmental health and safety officer; Riley Forroux, community resource development officer; Aiden Duvall, reporter, Matthew Flynn, treasurer; and Sophie Landry, photographer.
Some of Lakeview’s members recently participated in the Pointe Coupee 4-H Sugar and Pecan Cookery contests at the Harvest Festival.
Emma Duvall won first place in the Pecan (Nut Bread) and Sugar (Other) divisions.
Isaac Duvall took first place in the Pecan (Candy) and Sugar (Fudge) divisions as well as “Best in Show” for the Sugar Cookery with his Peanut Butter Fudge.
Members were busy in October selling sweet potatoes for the annual Sweet Potato Sale, practicing shooting sports and preparing for the upcoming pet show.
Lakeview’s members are also working on their service projects, collecting items for the local food bank and supplies for the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter.