I’m sure most of you have heard of the ketogenic diet or the keto diet. Prior to being the new weight loss trend, the ketogenic diet was first used in the 1920s to help treat children with epilepsy.
So, what is the keto diet?
It is a low carbohydrate, high-fat diet, meaning a 2,000-calorie diet would provide about 5 percent to 10 percent of calories from carbohydrates (25 to 50 grams, the equivalent to a banana or an apple), 15 percent from protein (75 to 100 grams) and 70 to 75 percent from fat (155 to 167 grams).
The average American diet consists of 50 percent carbohydrates, 15 percent protein and 35 percent fat.
Our bodies convert carbohydrates to glucose, which in turn is used as fuel for our brains, muscles, and overall metabolism. In a low carbohydrate diet, our bodies use fat for fuel.
Stored fat is broken down and converted into ketones. The body is in a state of ketosis when fat is being used as the primary energy source.
Is this a healthy approach? In short term, the results include rapid weight loss and suppression of appetite due to the intake of high fat foods.
It also has been shown to improve blood sugar, insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and cholesterol and triglyceride levels; however, maintaining a state of ketosis can be very difficult. The side effects of a low carbohydrate diet are known as the “keto flu.”
Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headaches, irritability, fatigue, bad breath and fruity smelling urine can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. Unfortunately, there is no real evidence to explain the long-term effectiveness or the safety of the keto diet for weight management. Many people want a quick fix, and although this diet may produce rapid weight loss, how sustainable is it?
As with most diets, we tend to restrict certain food groups. Instead of restricting ourselves from certain foods, we should focus on balance and portion sizes.
Small changes such as eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, or even walking a few more steps per day can turn into healthy habits which lead to a healthier lifestyle.
For more information on healthy eating or general nutrition information, contact me at (225) 638-5533 or kguedry@agcenter.lsu.edu.