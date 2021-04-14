Do you have an interest in gardening? Do you plant a vegetable garden each year? Do you enjoy the landscape at your home? Do you wish you knew more about gardening or your landscape? Or do you simply wish you could keep the plants you buy alive for more than one season?
If this is you, then consider joining the 2021 Pointe Coupee Master Gardener Class to learn all of these things and much more.
The LSU AgCenter Office in Pointe Coupee Parish is holding registration for its 2021 Pointe Coupee Master Gardener Class. Join Mark Carriere, county agent, and countless other agents and LSU AgCenter specialists from across the state.
Once you have completed the course, you should not only know how to garden, but much more.
Once you have graduated from the Master Gardener course, you will be able to join other Master Gardener Volunteers from across the country who volunteer their knowledge to their local communities.
This year’s course will be a hybrid-style course. We will meet online using Microsoft Teams and we will meet in person at our Pointe Coupee Master Greenhouse for the lab portion.
So, you will need a computer in order to complete the course. The online class sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the date posted. The lab sessions will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately until 7:30 p.m. See the class schedule below for more information.
This is a great opportunity for everyone who is interested in learning more about all types of gardening.
If you have questions or need more information about the upcoming program, contact Mark Carriere via email at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.
If you have heard enough and would like to register, go online at https://bit.ly/2021PCMGClassReg and get registered today. The deadline to register is Friday, April 30. Classes begin Thursday, May 20.