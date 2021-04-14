Week 1: May 20 – “Introduction to Program & Presentation” with Mark Carriere via Microsoft Teams.
Week 2: May 27 – “Botany” with Kerry Heafner via Microsoft Teams.
Week 3: June 3 – Plant Propagation Lab via online video at PCMG Greenhouse.
Week 4: June 10 – “Plant Pathology” with Raj Singh via Microsoft Teams.
Week 5: June 17 – “Soils” with Mark Carriere via Microsoft Teams.
Week 6: June 24 – Pesticides & the Environment Lab via online video at PCMG Greenhouse.
Week 7: July 1 – Fourth of July break.
Week 8: July 8 – “Weed Science” with Ron Strahan via Microsoft Teams.
Week 9: July 15 – “Lawn Care & Maintenance” via online video.
Week 10: July 22 – Lawn Care & Maintenance Lab at PCMG Greenhouse.
Week 11: July 29 – “Entomology” via online video.
Week 12: Aug. 5 – Entomology Lab at PCMG Greenhouse.
Week 13: Aug. 12 – “Vegetables & Herbs” with Kiki Fontenot via Microsoft Teams.
Week 14: Aug. 19 – “Fruit & Nut Crops” with Michael Polozola via Microsoft Teams.
Week 15: Aug. 26 – “Ornamentals & Landscape” via online video at PCMG Greenhouse.
Week 16: Sept. 2 – Project presentations via Microsoft Teams.
Week 17: Sept. 9 – Volunteer management, introduction of PC Master Gardener projects, graduation with Mark Carriere and PC Master Gardeners at PCMG Greenhouse.