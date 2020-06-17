The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will host an informational meeting regarding the 2020 County Committee Election process at 7:30 a.m. July 21 at 3377 Major Parkway, New Roads.
FSA Executive Director Elmo Le Beouf said farmers and landowners, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the election.
The county committee nomination period opened June 15 and nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Pointe Coupee Parish FSA office by close of business on Aug. 1 or the next business day.
For election purposes, counties, or parishes, are divided into local administrative areas (LAA). Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.
Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring.
For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes the area south of the north levee of the Atchafalaya Basin Floodway (Morganza Spillway) extending south and east to the parish line.
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.
Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates.
To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Nationwide, approximately 7,800 farmers and ranchers serve on FSA county committees, which fall under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
These committees make decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs and other agricultural issues.
Committees consist of three to 11 members elected by eligible producers.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Le Beouf at (225) 638-7746 Ext. 2, or Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339 by July 20.