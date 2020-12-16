Martin “Marty” Frey of Morganza has been elected to serve on the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) County Committee in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The election was for the LAA 2 area, which includes the area south of the north levee of the Atchafalaya Basin Floodway extending south and east to the parish line.
Joseph O. Kent of the Island was elected as his alternate. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1.
County committee members serve a three-year term and are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity and price support programs, as well as other federal farm program issues.
For information about county committees and the election process, please contact your local FSA Office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov