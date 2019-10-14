No tricks here. It’s that time of year! The candy aisles are being stocked with tons of chocolates and candy corn for the upcoming Halloween season. According to data that was collected by the American Institute of Cancer Research, the average child consumes about 2 pounds of candy which can be an additional 5,000 calories on Halloween. Having your kids load up on sugar-filled candy isn’t going to be good for them or you. That doesn’t mean no sugar at all for the kids, but instead encourage healthy treats for Halloween.
Parents can help with this sugar craze on Halloween by allowing their children to have a few pieces each day instead of letting them splurge on as much candy as they want in one night. Make sure your kids show you all their candy before they start eating it, and you can make sure it is commercially wrapped. Throw out anything that is unwrapped or has torn wrapping.
You have a few options here that won’t take the treat out of Halloween. You can buy pre-packaged snacks or make your own snack bags. Here are a few fun pre-packaged healthier snack alternatives that your kids will surely enjoy: Teddy Grahams, pretzel sticks, 100% juice boxes, sweet potato thins, GoGo Squeez Applesauce, nut-free granola bars, & veggie crisps.
Homemade Fruit Snacks
Ingredients
- ⅔ cup fresh lemon juice or fresh orange juice
- ⅔ cup frozen or fresh berries
(raspberries, blueberries, strawberries are all great.)
- 1 - 2 Tbs honey
- 5 Tbs gelatin
Instructions
- Pour juice and berries into a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until berries become tender and begin to soften.
- Add honey and stir until completely incorporated. You will want the fruit to dissolve quite a bit until you have a compote.
- Turn the heat off, and quickly whisk in gelatin one tablespoon at a time. Whisk vigorously until completely incorporated, mixing the gelatin in very gradually to avoid lumps.
- Puree mixture using an immersion blender or small blender (my magic bullet works great for this! Just be sure to cool slightly before moving over.)
- Pour into an 8 x 8 or 9 x 9 glass dish. Refrigerate until set (30 minutes to an hour). Cut in small squares.
Recipe from: thankyourbody.com