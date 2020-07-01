Nominations are being accepted for the Pointe Coupee Parish Committee election, according to the federal Farm Service Agency (FSA).
County committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs, the FSA said in a news release. Committees are comprised of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the administration of FSA farm programs in their area.
A county committee is composed of three to 11 elected members from local administrative areas (LAA). Each member serves a three-year term. One-third of the seats on these committees are open for election each year.
Farmers, ranchers, and FSA program participants are urged to take part in the nomination process, according to the FSA, an office under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
To be eligible for nomination, a person must be a producer with an interest in farming or ranching operations, participate or cooperate in any FSA program, be a U.S. citizen and of legal voting age, meet the basic eligibility requirements and reside in the parish or multi-parish jurisdiction in which they will be serving.
County committees may have an appointed adviser to represent the local interests of underserved farmers and ranchers.
Underserved producers are beginning farmers, women and other minority farmers and ranchers and landowners and/or operators who have limited resources.
For information on FSA county committee elections and appointments, refer to the FSA fact sheet see “Eligibility to Vote and Hold Office as a COC Member” online at: fsa.usda.gov/elections. All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local USDA Service Center by Aug. 1 or next business day.