We have received many questions after the thaw of the winter storm that hit our area. Many of them pertained to citrus that homeowners had in their backyards.
We saw several of our citrus varieties currently dropping leaves and any fruit remaining on the tree.
It is during these times of hard freezes we are reminded we are on the top end of the citrus growing zone. This makes it especially important when selecting types of citrus to plant, as well as varieties; some are hardier to colder temperatures than others.
The best approach to take with citrus at the time was wait and see.
I know in some cases this was difficult, but we will not truly know the extent of the damages until the month of June arrived.
Pruning to remove freeze damage should not take place until June.
If you pruned beforee you got new growth, you could have pruned off too much good wood.
Even after you get new foliage it probably took all the way through May before you could tell the full extent of the damage that trees received.
Now is the time to prune damaged wood. Any new wood generated after pruning will have time to harden off before next winter.
To check for damaged wood simply scratch with a fingernail every few inches from the end of the branch until you see green material.
Once you see green material on the branch, you have reached the good wood. Everything to the end of the branch can be pruned off.
When it comes to pruning citrus, it is something that is not needed yearly, however there are times where you may need to remove some growth.
Just remember that when you do have to prune, to reduce the size or reshape the tree, it should be done when the tree is dormant in January and early February.
With young citrus trees it may be necessary to establish scaffold branches and to prune up low hanging limbs.
After the trees get older and are in full production, it may become necessary to thin trees out for ease of harvest and spraying.
With mature trees you can remove crossing branches that clog up the interior of the tree and those branches touching the ground.
When pruning, remove the long shoots that grow at twice or triple the rate of the rest of the tree to help control the height of the tree and keep the fruit harvest at a reasonable height.
Follow those long shoots back to where they connect to a larger branch and cut the long shoot off at the point of attachment.
If you just cut the shoot off in the middle to blend into the shape of the tree, you will create a witch’s broom and next year you will have 4 or 5 long shoots instead of one.
It is important to keep in mind these tips when pruning citrus trees and caring for them after any winter storms.
For more information about citrus or other horticulture topics, visit www.lsuagcenter.com or contact County Agent Mark Carriere by calling (225) 638-5533 or via email at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.