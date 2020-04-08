One of my favorite traditions this time of year is dyeing Easter eggs. Today, there are many tools and kits to make your eggs look super fancy.
What do you do with your decorated eggs? Whether you are using them for an egg salad or as part of your Easter Egg hunt, be sure you follow food safety guidelines.
Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.
As always, wash your hands with hot, soapy water before and after handling eggs and throughout the process. Be sure to inspect your eggs prior to purchasing them.
Do not purchase dirty, cracked eggs as this leads to a higher chance of bacteria entering the egg. If you notice a crack once you get home, just discard that egg.
It is recommended to hard-cook your eggs. Place them in a single layer in a saucepan and cover with one inch of cold water.
Heat over high heat until boiling, then remove from burner and cover. Let eggs stand in hot water for 9 minutes for medium eggs, 12 minutes for large eggs and 15 minutes for extra-large.
Cool eggs completely under cold, running water or in a bowl of ice water and refrigerate.
When dyeing eggs, make sure to use commercial egg dyes, such as liquid food coloring or fruit-drink powders. You can create natural-food colorings from foods such as beets, raspberries, spinach, blue berries or even cabbage leaves.
If you are hiding eggs, make sure to hide them in a place free from dirt, pets, birds or other sources of potential bacteria. If you find cracks after the hunt, be sure to discard those eggs.
Also discard eggs if they have been out of refrigeration for more than two hours. If it has been less than two hours, it is safe to consume eggs, or you can store them in the refrigerator and consume within one week.
For any additional food safety questions or concerns, contact me at kguedry@agcenter.lsu.edu. Be sure to “like” our Facebook page, Pointe Coupee Parish Extension Office-LSU AgCenter. Have a Happy Easter.