It’s Turkey Day! How can we celebrate and not feel like a stuffed turkey? If your family is like mine, you already know the menu.
There is going to be turkey, probably deer roast, several types of dressings, candied yams, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, plus much more.
And let us not forget about dessert.
My first tip is to consume breakfast. It does not have to be a huge meal but eat something to help resist the urge of overeating later.
Next, if you know what is going to be served, plan your meal and stick to it.
My third piece of advice is do not let your eyes be bigger than your stomach. If you want a little bit of everything, go for it.
However, portion control is key. Once you get a sample size of each item, your plate will more than likely be full.
If you did not want to try tips one through three, I recommend tip four. Stop eating before you are too full.
It can be very uncomfortable when you have consumed too much food at one time. Once you are starting to feel satisfied, get up from the table, go for a walk or do something to distract yourself away from all the fixings.
So, you ignored tip four and you ate too much. You are starting to be able to breathe again. You can even button your jeans, but you notice everyone is eating desert.
My last tip is to save it for later. If you have been waiting all year for your favorite dessert, what is waiting a little while longer? For those sweet tooth lovers, savor that sweet treat for when you are not super full.
Wait a few hours so you can really enjoy it.
Remember, Thanksgiving comes around once a year. Enjoy being with your family and friends.
If you consume too much and you do feel like a stuffed turkey, do not beat yourself up. Start with your next meal and remember to make peace with your food.
Happy Thanksgiving!