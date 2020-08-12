As summer’s end approaches, it is time to start thinking of your fall garden.
That is right, as soon as your spring/summer vegetables start to finish their production cycle it is time to get an early jump on your fall/winter garden.
Now is the time to start your seeds of broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, Chinese cabbage, cabbage, cucumbers, squash, mustard greens, and shallot sets for an early fall garden start in September.
Remember, start these seeds in trays on a table outdoors under the shade. It is important to keep the soil moist, not wet.
If the soil stays too wet, it could cause your seeds to rot. Also, remember to not plant the seed too deep into the seed trays as this will cause for the seed to not emerge from the soil surface causing it to appear as if it never germinated.
As the plant grows and the root system increases in size, you can begin to water them more and eventually you may even need to move them into a larger size pot (4 inches in diameter) prior to transplanting.
I usually recommend waiting until mid-to late September to transplant your fall crops. If you plant too early the remaining summer heat and worms tend to wreak havoc on them causing you undue stress.
By the end of September, it is also a good time to direct-seed beets, bush beans, lettuce, and carrots.
So, plan ahead and prepare for your upcoming fall garden right now. Get those seeds ordered or pick them up at a local retailer to get them started soon.
If you have any questions about when to plant, and how to plan your garden year-round, the LSU AgCenter Vegetable Planting Guide is a great resource.
For more information on preparing your home garden or about other resources from the LSU AgCenter, contact Mark Carriere, Pointe Coupee County Agent, by calling (225) 638-5533 or by emailing him directly at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.
The LSU AgCenter Vegetable Planting Guide can be found online at www.lsuagcenter.com by searching “vegetable planting guide” in the search bar at the top of the LSU AgCenter homepage.