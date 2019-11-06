Pointe Coupee Parish’s commodities of sugar and pecans were put to use at the 4-H Sugar & Pecan Cookery Contest held Oct. 19 at The Julien Poydras Museum.
4-H’ers had the option of entering dishes in both the Sugar and Pecan Cookeries.
The Sugar Cookery categories included cake, fudge, brownies, cookie and sugar. The Pecan Cookery categories included pecan candy, brownies, nut bread, and other.
All entries were made from scratch including no box mixes or prepared mixes.
The Island Pecan Co. sponsored the first place and best of show prizes for the pecan category.
The Sugar Cookery winners were:
• Cake - First, Dakota Rabalais; second, Alexis Mayeaux; third, Sarah Moore; fourth, Owen Lacour; fifth, Andrew Smith; sixth, Chloe Coleman.
• Sugar Fudge - First, Issac Duvall, and second, Isabella Yates.
• Sugar Other - First, Emma Duvall.
• Sugar–Brownies - First, Aubrey Devillier, and second, Harlyn Davis.
• Sugar-Cookie - First, Graham Roy; second, Graham Roy; third, Owen Lacour; fourth, Bella Friddle; fifth, Ava Morreau; sixth, Hays Langlois.
• Best of Show - Isaac Duvall for his peanut butter fudge.
The Pecan Category winners were:
• Pecan-Candy - First, Isaac Duvall; second, Harlynn Davis; third, Graham Roy; fourth, Albert Taylor; fifth, Alexis Mayeux.
• Pecan Brownies - First, Kylie Pickett; second, Jacleyanna Christophe; third, Owen Lacour.
• Pecan-Nut Bread - First, Emma Duvall and second, Rylenn Robillard.
• Pecan-Other - First, Andrew Smith; second, Victoria Bergeron; third, Harlynn Davis; fourth, Isaac Duvall; fifth, Macey Bergeron. Honorable mention - Isabella Yates, Addyson Achee, William Trahan, Dakota Rabalais.
• Best of Show - Andrew Smith for his pepper jelly pecan spread.
Judging the contest were Maddie Manuel, Fawn Couville, Pam Moore, Grace Hebert, Theresa Purpera, Jeanne Langlois and Katie Ebrahim.
If youth are interested in furthering their culinary skills, the Pointe Coupee 4-H office will host a cookies and cupcake workshop from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the 4-H office.
Preregister by calling the 4-H office.
For more information on 4-H cookery contests, contact Brandi Frey at the LSU AgCenter – Pointe Coupee Office at (225) 638-5533.