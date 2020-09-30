As the temperatures begin to cool outside, our sugarcane producers head out to the fields to begin harvesting this year’s sugarcane crop.
With last year’s harvest in our rearview mirrors, sugarcane producers are cautiously optimistic about this year’s crop.
Again, this year Pointe Coupee Parish is the largest producing sugarcane parish in the state of Louisiana.
With increased acreage, our sugar mills will be hard at work for the next four months processing this year’s crop.
I would like to remind the residents of Pointe Coupee Parish to be cautious when approaching tractors and other slow-moving equipment.
Producers are trying to move from field to field as quickly, and safely, as possible.
Also, use caution when trying to pass any of these slow-moving vehicles or when approaching a sugarcane loading area.
If you do need to pass one of these trucks, make sure there is no oncoming traffic, or they are not turning into a field before you try to pass.
I would like to wish our producers good luck with this year’s harvest season.
If you have any questions about the sugar industry in Pointe Coupee Parish, contact Mark Carriere, county agent, at the Pointe Coupee Extension Office, (225) 638-5533, or email him at mcarriere@agcenter.lsu.edu.
More information on the sugar industry or any other agriculture related topic can be found online at www.lsuagcenter.com.