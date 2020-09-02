Recently, a virtual class was held for those interested in learning more about the air fryer.
I teamed up with the family consumer science agent in Rapides Parish, Mrs. Quincy Vidrine.
In case you missed it, I would like to share a few tips to those interested in purchasing an air fryer or those who may have one, and it is still in the box.
For starters, an air fryer is simply a kitchen appliance used to cook food by rapidly circulating hot air around the food in the cooking chamber.
Claims state that air fryers provide the same or a similar finished product as deep-fat frying, without the added fat and calories.
This may be the appliance for you if you love fried foods and you want or need to cut back on deep-fat fried foods.
If you own an air fryer and you are ready to use it, one piece of advice is to avoid overcrowding the basket. When food is crowded in the air fryer basket, it may not cook evenly.
Also, invest in an oil mister and avoid using aerosol cooking sprays as it can cause the coating of the pan to come off and leave a sticky residue.
When cooking protein foods, such as chicken, beef, pork, and fish in the air fryer, make sure to cook the food to its proper internal temperature.
Safe minimum cooking temperatures as well as other food safety tips can be found on www.foodsafety.gov.
If you are interested in joining one of our virtual classes, keep an eye out on our Facebook page, Pointe Coupee Parish Extension Office-LSU AgCenter.
If you are not on social media, call our office at (225) 638-5533 or email me at kguedry@agcenter.lsu.edu to see when we will be hosting the next virtual class.
A sneak peek on the topic for our next virtual class … pressure cooking. I hope to “see” all of you there.