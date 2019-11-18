NEW ROADS, La. - November 12, 2019 - There is a new Estate Planning law practice in Pointe Coupee Parish. After serving for four years as an Assistant Attorney General, Scott L. Smith, Jr. has decided to open his own law practice in New Roads. Before embarking on his legal career, Smith served as an engineer on the Audubon Bridge Project and as a religion teacher at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
Scott Smith is the grandson of Charlie and Magda Bonnette. His wife, Ashton, is the daughter of Dale and Melinda LaGrone. Ashton and Scott have four young children which you might notice running around the old Major house, where Scott maintains his home and office.
In addition to his New Roads office, Smith also has an office in Baton Rouge, where he serves as outside counsel at the Lukinovich Law Firm. The Lukinovich Law Firm provides estate planning services across the Gulf Coast and specializes in inter-generational wealth transfer.
“I can help you wherever you’re at. I can help you settle the estate of a deceased loved one, or I can help you avoid a succession altogether with a trust and advance planning. I can help you preserve wealth for future generations, or I can create a Medicaid trust to protect a loved one’s life savings from long-term residential care expenses,” Smith explains. “Partnering with the Lukinovich firm brings the resources of a firm full of tax attorneys and CPAs to Pointe Coupee Parish - save yourself a trip to downtown Baton Rouge or New Orleans.”
As an Assistant Attorney General, Smith received extensive courtroom experience handling civil litigation on behalf of the State of Louisiana. Despite being a graduate of Texas A&M, Smith represented all of Louisiana’s state universities, including LSU and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, as well as the Department of Agriculture, DOTD, and the Board of Ethics.
Smith also represents clients seeking Social Security Disability benefits. Following law school, Scott first worked in Avoyelles Parish with Peter Lemoine and his Social Security Disability practice.
Smith has served for the last several years as the Grand Knight of the St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus. He also helps organize the annual Men of the Immaculata Catholic men’s conference in Baton Rouge.
Scott has created a number of estate planning resources and articles to help guide you, all of which are available on his website, www.SmithLawFirmLA.com, as well as his Facebook page. Scott welcomes you to call him on his cell phone, 225-718-5334, for all your estate planning needs.