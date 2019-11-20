Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Howard Gandy are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Anna Magee Gandy, to John Lane Ewing, Jr, son of Mrs. Jeanne Noelie Grezaffi and Mr. John Lane Ewing, Sr.
The ceremony was held in the Church at Hotel Peter and Paul in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Reverend Joan Warren Gandy and Reverend Father Stephen Patrick Newton, C.S.C. officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the granddaughter of Mrs. Barbara Netterville Weatherford, Mr. and Mrs. John Clifford Ensminger, Reverend Joan Warren Gandy, the late Dr. Thomas Howard Gandy and the late Mrs. Sue Buford Gandy.
The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Patricia Olinde Laurent and the late Olex Benoit Laurent, Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph James Ewing.
The bride wore a floral ivory fil coupe a-line gown with sweetheart neckline and carried a bouquet of gardenias and lily of the valley.
She was escorted by her father and attended by Caryl Noelie Ewing and Becky Ewing Miller, sisters of the groom. The groomsmen were Arthur Olex Ewing, brother of the groom, and Robert Warren Gandy, brother of the bride. Renee Starring Furr and Donald Jules Cazayoux, Jr. read the scripture passages.
Annemichael Demoruelle Jenkins and John Hart Singer, cousins of the bride, were the program attendants.
Music for the ceremony was provided by New Orleans Classical & Jazz Ensemble with guest violinist, Christy Lee Gandy, aunt of the bride. Soloist was Danielle Ewing Laird, cousin of the groom. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the hotel. On the evening prior, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom and his family at Bayona.
The couple will reside in New Roads.