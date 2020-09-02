The City of New Roads hopes the third time will be the charm for its scheduling of a popular annual event.
Plans are underway for the 11th Annual Car Show, which will take place along Main Street in New Roads.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
The show is set to rev up after two cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show is set to run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Competition is open to categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles.
“People are excited, and we’re ready to get these cars running,” New Roads Main Street Manager George Miler said.
The city will organize the attractions to comply with social-distancing mandates. Handwashing stations will be located throughout the display areas.
Spectators will vote on what they consider the best vehicles in the event.
Awards will go to the top 50 winners.
Categories will include a “Top 50,” “Top 25,” “Best of Show” and “Longest Haul.”
The longest haul in last year’s event traveled from Little Rock, Ark., Miller said.
More than 300 participants are expected for the event, while more than 100 awards will be presented over the course of the day.
In addition, national radio personality Terry Mason of “The Hot Rod Show” will broadcast from the event.
The event also will include a 50/50 raffle, in which half the proceeds will benefit Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice.
Door prizes also will be awarded.
For more information, contact Miller at (225) 287-4068 or Larenda Broussard at (225) 638-5360, ext. 401.