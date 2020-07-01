Planning is underway for the 11th Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee to be held in August, according to a news release.
The exhibit will open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Poydras Center, the release said. It will also run Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15–16, and Friday through Sunday, Aug. 21–23.
The Treasures Steering Committee is making adjustments to provide a safe environment for patrons to enjoy the annual event, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event will open without the normal reception and silent auction. Organizers are working on hosting a Virtual Silent Auction of original artwork that would run throughout the six-day event.
Saturday events will include modified art markets, workshops for children and adults, conversations with an artist and the annual treasure hunt.
The Treasures and Petite Gallerie exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15, Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Sundays, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23.
Deadline for submission forms for artwork is July 10.
Submission forms are posted on the Arts Council’s website, www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org, and its Facebook page.
Last year’s 10th anniversary exhibit attracted 20 new artists. In the past 10 years, 883 artists have exhibited 1,365 pieces.
Petite Gallerie guidelines also are posted and collection boxes are available for dropping off submissions to the 2020 Petite Gallerie.
The theme for this year’s Petite Gallerie is “Simply Creative!”
Two musical performances will be offered: Taylor Frey and her band Roots Run Deep will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 16, and The Krickets, a vocal trio from Panama City, Fla., will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Tickets will be available beginning two weeks before the shows at Roy’s Jewelers and the Therapy Center. Tickets can be reserved by contacting Gale Roy at (225) 718-1574.
To encourage local and regional artists to create new pieces for the Treasures exhibit, the Arts Council is sponsoring a series of three art sessions led by regional artist Ronnie Collins.
Each session will be led virtually by Collins as he demonstrates techniques for artists. To participate, at no charge, join the Facebook group One O’clock Wednesday Painting.
Sessions being sponsored by the Arts Council will be on three consecutive Wednesdays, July 1, July 8 and July 15.
For more information about Treasures of Pointe Coupee, contact Theresa Hay at (225) 978-9615.
Treasures of Pointe Coupee is supported by a grant from Union Pacific and the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana Arts Council, as administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
Funding has been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works. Events in the 2020 Performing Arts Series are funded in part by a grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation.