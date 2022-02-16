Small acts of kindness can make a world of difference to people in need. That is the motto of Lakeview 4-H members.
The club, made up of homeschool students in grades 4 to 12, coordinates monthly service projects that give back to the community.
“A couple of years ago, (Parish President) Major Thibaut spoke to us about serving the community,” said Emma Duvall, club vice president.
“Our club is smaller than most of the school-based clubs in the parish, but we can still do important things for our community,” she said.
Service projects have included collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, making thank you cards for linemen restoring power after the storm and sending encouraging messages to front-line pandemic workers.
In December, members collected T-shirts for the Youth Oasis Shelter, an organization dedicated to helping runaway or homeless youth in the Baton Rouge area.
The club recently delivered handmade Valentines to residents of the LaCour Assisted Living Facility.
“We must not forget to show love to those who taught us to love,” said Reily Fourroux, CRD officer.
Other plans include donations to the local food pantry and animal shelter, as well as Easter baskets for nursing home residents.
“Community service is important because it not only benefits the community, but because it helps us to be better people,” said Madeline Martinez, club president.