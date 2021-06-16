Fifteen members of the Alpha Lambda chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma society met on May 22 for their last meeting of the year at Not Your Mama’s Restaurant in Livonia.
In new business, Cindy Guidroz gave members an update of the Fleur de Lis project. This project is to assist in the daily necessities of the Metanoia House.
Many members brought gift cards, which will be donated to the residents to spend on their daily needs.
Alpha Lambda members will bring educational materials to their September meeting to be used by residents of the Metanoia House.
Members also filled a basket with children’s books that will be donated to the new library in Livonia.
Upon the library’s opening, Alpha Lambda will tour and make the donation of books.
Chapter President Catherine Olinde called on members to discuss articles of interest in the DKG bulletin, which members receive.
Myrna Tuminello reported on the article, “Mastering the Method of Marketing” and Cindy Guidroz reviewed an article illustrating a teaching paradigm, which emphasized teaching to the diverse talents of each student as opposed to teaching in batches.
Congratulatory events mentioned were: Myrna Tuminello’s grandson, Baylor, recently attained the Eagle Scout rank, Joann Hebert is a grandmother of her fourth grandson, and Fran Major has a new grandson.
Olinde called the meeting to order. The Collect was led by Guidroz, followed by Tuminello with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Christina Talbot called roll and the treasury report was given. Minutes were approved and adopted.
The meeting ended with door prizes of flowers as members enjoyed a meal and a group photo.