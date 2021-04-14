Twelve members and a guest, state Secretary Kathy Welch, gathered recently at a meeting of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
The meeting, at the Magnolia Café in St. Francisville on March 27, was the first meeting since COVID-19 restrictions were reduced.
President Catherine Olinde called the meeting to order.
Under new business, chapter members heard that the 2021 Virtual Louisiana State Convention in March, which consisted of executive meetings, general sessions and installation of officers, ran smoothly and professionally.
Members were apprised that the International Conference would be held in San Antonio on July 21-24, face to face, and in New Orleans on July 12-16, 2022.
Kathy Welch presented Alpha Lambda with the Gold Key Chapter award for 2020, one of 14 awarded.
Alpha Lambda members were asked to participate in the Metanoia House project.
This house serves as a refuge to adolescent female victims of human trafficking.
The project was outline by Cyndy Guidroz.
Susan Collura discussed multicultural children’s books, which is the biennium’s Personal Growth Project.
A tour of the new Livonia Library is being planned for May as part of the project Bridging the Gap of Literacy.
Betsy Stafford received the newsletter award and Joyce Landry was honored for serving as communication committee chairman.
Jo Ann Hebert received a literacy grant for her classroom endeavor “COVID in a Child’s Eye.”
Patsy Langlois and Stacy Gueho were honored with certificates for their 25-year memberships with the chapter.
Olinde received the Rose in Bloom Award for her participation in the chapter and in her community.
The tables were decorated with colorful spring baskets and flowers.