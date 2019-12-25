Artists and art appreciators from Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes gathered in St. Francisville on a Saturday morning recently to visit the studios/workshops of West Feliciana artists Kelly and Kathryn Ward, Sammy Bougeus and Sam LeBlanc.
The activity was part of the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee’s continuing Calling All Artists (CAA) activities.
A group of 25 gathered first at the home of Kelly and Kathryn Ward for coffee and pastries before trekking outside to two areas of the Ward property. A specious covered area displayed paintings and sculptures by the couple. Walking through a wooded area, guests made their way to Kelly’s large shop/ studio and a number of large sculpture pieces.
Several were projects created for Arts for All exhibits and incorporated many “found “objects Kelly has collected, such as animal bones, vehicle parts and discarded pieces of furniture.
Next stop on the studio tour was the property of Sammy and Peggy Bougeus. Sammy has a huge shop where he collaborates with fellow artist friends to create large outdoor metal sculptures.
Previously the collaborators – Kelly, Sammy, Sam and Kathryn – entered the butterfly sculpture on the lawn in front of Poydras for the 2019 Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit.
Sammy utilizes his skills as a master welder to fashion unique fencing, bottle trees and larger-than-life sculptures that adorn his entrance drive and property.
Peggy had an exquisite display of pieces she has made with gourds. The Bougeus’s compound also has a chicken coup and garden area that guests enjoyed visiting.
The final stop on the morning tour was “Roussillon,” the home of Sam and Noelle LeBlanc.
Guests were in awe of the entrance gate, a dogwood gate created by LeBlanc and Luis Colmenares. The organic gate features beautiful curving lines complete with flowering dogwoods.
Throughout the 20-acre property, outdoor sculptures grace the property: dancers, geometric pieces, a deconstructed fish, blooming orchids. LeBlanc’s barn, which houses his studio, has a pickup truck sculpture on its opening door with images of his wife and grandchildren in the back of the truck.
One of the favorite pieces of LeBlanc’s is a kinetic sculpture of steel, bronze, stainless, ceramic and glass made by Andrew Carson, of Oregon. “Leafy Phoenix” twirls freely in the wind creating a psychedelic windmill of color.
Calling All Artists activities are open to Arts Council members and non-members. Artists and art appreciators are encouraged to participate in the variety of CAA activities offered.
The next CAA activity is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 8. Local watercolor artist Lana Toniolo is scheduled to do an abstract watercolor activity in the Arts Council’s annex room at the Poydras Center.