Staff report
Art students at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee had an opportunity to learn about art styles from a different perspective.
Art teacher Kim Neal applied and received a grant from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation she titled “Artist in Residence.”
Lauren Clark was brought in as the artist in residence to direct hands-on art experiences for students.
Students learned how to use plaster of Paris to create three-dimensional paintings.
Under Clark’s guidance, they learned how to add depth to their paintings with the use of white and black paint mixed with other colors.
Students were able to see how they could manipulate the plaster on the canvas with the use of palette knives.
Throughout the school year, Lauren and Neal also taught students the techniques and skills of printmaking.
Printmaking is an artistic process based on the principle of transferring images from a matrix onto another surface, most often paper or fabric.
Students sketched their drawings, used chisel tools to carve or chip away linoleum before applying black ink with a roller.
They also studied French painter Georges Seurat’s painting “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte,” an example of the pointillism art style.
Pointillism is a technique of painting in which small, distinct dots of color are applied in patterns to form an image. Seurat and Paul Signac developed the technique in 1886.
The students used a canvas, primary colors and white paint in bottles to place drops of paint closely together to create secondary and tertiary colors on the sketch.