Three events the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee planned for August have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Arts Council had three major events scheduled: the 11th Annual Treasures of Pointe Coupee, singer Taylor Frey and Roots Run Deep and The Krickets performance.
All three events were scheduled to take place at the Poydras Center between Aug. 14 and Aug. 23.
Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Pointe Coupee Parish, the Treasures steering committee informed local and regional artists the exhibit was cancelled.
Artists scheduled to participate have been sent e-mail messages, text messages or received phone calls.
Registration fees can be refunded or rolled over for the 2021 Treasures event.
The two performances have been postponed.
When Louisiana moves into Phase 3, plans will be made to reschedule the two performances that are a part of the 2020 Performing Arts Series.
When rescheduled, tickets will be made available at Roy’s Jewelers and The Therapy Center.
For additional information about activities sponsored by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee, contact Gale Roy at (225) 718-1574 or roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
Follow Arts Council activities at www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org or on the Arts Council’s Facebook page.
Treasures of Pointe Coupee is supported by a grant from Union Pacific and the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Funding also has been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works.
The Performing Arts Series is supported by grants from Union Pacific and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival and Foundation.