The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee is accepting applications from graduating seniors from the parish’s three high schools to receive the Seventh Annual Glen Morgan Scholarship to School.
Students must be a graduate from the 2020-21 school year. The senior must intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or in a community, technical or vocational college.
They must achieve an ACT score of 20 or higher, demonstrate participation in community, school and/or church activities, and show a record of participation in extracurricular activities.
They must have demonstrated a commitment to excelling in the arts.
Deadline is April 9 to complete and submit the application form.
The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee created the scholarship in 2015 to honor Glenn Charles Morgan.
He was an architect, artist, lover of history and his Catholic faith. He graduated from St. Joseph Academy in New Roads and received a bachelor of architecture degree from LSU.
He received the 2001 Distinguished Graduate Award from Catholic-Pointe Coupee and reigned as king of the 1985 New Roads Lions Carnival.
Morgan was active in numerous organizations and church ministries. Morgan worked for the church on several key projects, including the church renovation, parish hall, St. Joseph Center, adoration chapel and administration building.
He left his imprint on St. Mary’s of False River.
He was instrumental in writing the Mission Prayer adopted by the Parish Council for St. Mary’s
Scholarship application information has been distributed to Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, False River Academy and Livonia High School.
Interested students can contact their school administrators or counselors for an application.
Home-schooled students may obtain an application by contacting Gale Roy, executive director of the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee at (225) 638-6049, or at roygaleb@bellsouth.net.
Applications are also posted on the Arts Council website: www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.com.
Recipients have included Kate Caillet, Sarah Cline, Olivia Beauvais, Reed Lambert and Samya Harlaux, from Catholic of Pointe Coupee; Camila Carrera and Jaisha Victorian, Livonia High School; and Lauren Chenevert and Anna Teer, False River Academy.