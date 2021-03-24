Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s girls basketball team sent some encouragement and treats to the residents of The LaCour House.
The residents were receiving their second round of COVID-19 shots.
Each resident received a personal card from a Hornet basketball player and a piece of cake.
A cake also was presented to Hawkeye LaCour for his contributions to the basketball program, according to Coach Joe Neal.
LaCour has helped the program by driving the team on away games to running the clock at home games.