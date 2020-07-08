Edna Wesley Turns 102

Lacour House recently observed a milestone when staff and residents celebrated the 102nd birthday of Edna Wesley. Wesley is involved in the Dinner Club and Garden Club and an avid bingo player. Her favorite game is bridge and her favorite sport is golf, which she played many years. She enjoys reading and is extremely computer-savvy.

