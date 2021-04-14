In recognition of Women History Month, the first family, elders, ministers, intercessors, warriors and members of the House of Restoration Outreach Ministries decided to honor their pastor, Bishop Tracey Epps Hawkins.
Hawkins has been traveling the ministerial journey since 2005, when she became a licensed evangelist.
She became the pastor of House of Restoration Outreach Ministries on July 31, 2011.
Along with other accomplishments and promotions, Hawkins became a dually consecrated bishop in the Lord’s church on Dec. 18, 2020.
Although there are others female leaders in the area who relocated to the parish, the church recognized its pastor/bishop, as the first female founding pastor in Pointe Coupee Parish and a dually consecrated female bishop.
Mayor Cornell Dukes and the City of New Roads proclaimed March 20, as Bishop Tracey E. Hawkins Day.