Gratitude for frontline personnel and a desire for normal activity during the COVID-19 pandemic kept a longtime New Roads tradition afloat on the Fourth of July.
Social distancing kept many spectators away from the False River landing, but dozens of boats converged along the waterway.
Some simply came out for the ride. Many others celebrated America’s birthday at the same time they paid tribute to the doctors, nurses, first-responders and merchants who put their wellness at risk to safeguard others against the coronavirus.
“We wanted to show our appreciation to the brave men and women who have worked so hard the last few months, at the same time we try to get back to normal as much as we can and be safe at the same time,” Dukes said. “That’s the main objective – have a good time, and at the same time be responsible.”
Many boats sported elaborate designs of patriotism and salutes to front-liners, while one watercraft paid homage.
“Kiss My Mask” was the theme of the boat that won the Mayor’s Trophy. The parade is nothing new to Oscar resident Ann Ortis, who said the event is one of her favorite annual traditions.
“We continue to do this year after year because we’re proud to show our love for our country,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun getting our close family and friends together to decorate the boat and to see so many others do so as well.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of many July 4th activities, but challenging times made the 2020 event particularly important, Ortis said.
“We want to honor all of our frontline workers who continue to risk their lives for our safety during this pandemic and the Fourth of July festivities here shed a little light during this scary time,” she said. “We are proud of our country and all of our frontline workers.”
FIREWORKS
The city presented the traditional fireworks display over False River, which kept the biggest attraction intact even when COVID-19 regulations put the brakes on food vendors, game booths, live music and other traditional attractions at the boat landing.
Organizers set up tables for family seating, along with another viewing area in safe distance from the family area.